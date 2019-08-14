Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar's party to rehabilitate village in Sangli dist

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi party founded by Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday announced it will adopt the flood-affected Brahmanal village for rehabilitation.

The party has announced it will provide all kind of help to the villagers for one month in order to help them get their life back on track.

Sangli is one of the worst-affected districts due to floods in Maharashtra.

Earlier, the Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale had announced that he would donate Rs 25 lakh from his MPLADs fund for relief work in the Sangli district.

The death toll due to floods on August 13 reached 43 in the Pune division which consists of Pune, Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara and Solapur districts.

As per the statement from the Divisional Commissioner's office here, at least 4,74,226 people have been rescued from 584 villagers and evacuated to temporary 596 shelters in the Pune division.

It said 46 villages of Pune division are still completely cut off due to floods and 105 units (1079 Jawans) of different agencies along with 164 boats are deployed in Kolhapur and Sangli. (ANI)

