Maharashtra: President Kovind visits Bapu Kuti at Sevagram Ashram

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Vidyasagar Rao on Saturday visited Bapu Kuti at Sevagram Ashram in Wardha.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Fadnavis said: "Visited & offered prayers at Bapu Kuti, Sevagram Ashram with Hon President of India Ram Nath Kovind ji & Hon Governor C. Vidyasagar ji Rao this morning."

The dignitaries were seen offering prayers and interacting with the people in the Ashram. (ANI)