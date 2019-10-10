Maharashtra: Prisoner commits suicide inside Yerwada jail in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): An undertrial prisoner allegedly committed suicide in Yerwada Central prison here after he was denied bail in a case registered against him at Pune's Indapur.

According to the Pune Police, the incident was reported on October 9 when a jail inmate, Siddharth Kamble, hanged himself inside the prison using the lace of his undergarment.

The deceased Kamble was accused in an attempt to murder case and was recently denied bail by a session court.

Earlier on October 8, another accused identified as Arjun Mahadev Nisarade had died here after he accidentally fell into a water storage tank.

Case of accidental death has been registered with Yerwada Police station in regard to both the incidents.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

