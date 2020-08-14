Maharashtra prisons COVID count stands at 1,000 for inmates, 292 for jail staff

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): As many as 1,000 prisoners and 292 jail staff have tested positive for COVID-19 across prisons in Maharashtra, the State Prison Department said on Thursday.

The total number of prisoners who have recovered is 814 and 268 jail staff have recovered as well.

The State Prison Department also said that six prisoners have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Maharashtra.

With the highest single-day spike of 66,999 cases, India's COVID count approached 24-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

The Health Ministry said that India has recorded the highest-ever recoveries of 56,383 in a single day.

The total coronavirus cases stand at 23,96,638, of which there are 6,53,622 active cases and 16,95,982 patients have been cured, discharged, or migrated, said the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

