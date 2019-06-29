Maharashtra: Prostitution racket busted in Raigadh; 9 arrested

Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): A prostitution racket was busted and nine accused including five females were arrested here, police officials at Raigadh said.

Rekha Notani, Ranjita Singh, Seema Singh, Shruti Gaonkar and Aarohi Singh were amongst the accused arrested on Friday.

Cocaine was also recovered from the accused.

The police also rescued seven victims in the bust and sent them to a correction facility.

A case has been filed under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

