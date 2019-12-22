Maharashtra: Railway policeman saves life of passenger from getting run over by train

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): A railway police personnel at Karjat station in Mumbai, saved the life of a woman from getting run over by a train after she slipped from the footboard while trying board the moving train.

The incident occurred on December 21. As soon as the local train from Karjat to CST left from the station, a woman was trying to get inside the moving train, but suddenly her foot slipped from the footboard and she fell down while the train was moving.

Soon after that, a railway police personnel standing at the station tried to save the woman and immediately pushed her inside the train so that she could get in safely.

The railway police personnel successfully saved the life of the woman. (ANI)

