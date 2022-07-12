Maharashtra rains: IMD issues red alert for 5 districts, orange alert for Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): Amidst the onset of torrential monsoons in the state, a red alert has been issued for Kolhapur, Palghar, Nashik, Pune, and Ratnagiri districts for heavy rains till July 14.

An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai for the next three days.

A high tide hit Marine Drive in Mumbai on Tuesday amidst heavy rainfall.

Earlier today, IMD predicted moderate to intense spells of rain to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ghat areas of Pune and Satara, Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, and Latur.

In Mumbai, the IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours in the city and its suburbs, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperature of the metropolitan has been forecast as 28 degrees Celcius and 24 degrees Celcius, respectively.

On Monday, various temples submerged under the Godavari river in Nashik, due to incessant rain for the past three days.



The IMD has predicted a fresh intense wet spell likely over Madhya Maharashtra from today. According to its weather bulletin, isolated/scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls is very likely over the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra from July 12 to July 14.

The weather is likely to be squally, with wind speeds of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these seas.

Several parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days amidst the wet spell on the state since the onset of a torrential monsoon.

According to the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Department report on Sunday, a total of 76 people have died (till July 10) since June 1 and as many as 839 houses were damaged due to the rain-related incidents in the state.

"At least 4,916 people have been shifted to safer locations, and 35 relief camps were set up by the disaster management department and rehabilitation department," it said.

The SDMD said 125 animals have also lost their lives in rain/flood-related incidents in Maharashtra since June 1.

Several rivers in the state have reached the warning level. The Kundalika river has crossed the warning level and the water level of the Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas and Garhi rivers is slightly below the warning level. (ANI)

