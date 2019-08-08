Representative Image
Maharashtra rains: Western Railway to run special train for 3 days

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 09:12 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer on Thursday announced that special service train will run between Miraj and Karad for next three days, starting from today as road traffic has been disrupted due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Karad, Sangli, Miraj and Pandharpur.
These regions have been witnessing heavy downpour from the past few days causing traffic snarls at major junctions and also disrupting the trains services.
Besides, schools and colleges have been shut in Kolhapur due to flood following heavy rainfall in the region.
So far, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued more than 3,000 people in flood-affected Kolhapur district and 2900 people from flood-affected Sangli district on Tuesday. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 09:38 IST

Himachal: Over 200 differently-abled students pay tribute to...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): On Wednesday, over two hundred differently-abled students participated in a plantation drive which was dedicated to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 09:25 IST

IMA calls for aggressive public campaign on NMC Bill

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has deferred its call for the withdrawal of services to a "later date of choice," and decided an aggressive public campaign against the deleterious clauses of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill.

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 09:10 IST

Pranab Mukherjee to be awarded Bharat Ratna today

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Former President Pranab Mukherjee, will be honoured with India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna by President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 08:02 IST

TN: Manikandan dropped as IT Minister

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): M. Manikandan has been dropped as the Minister for Information Technology from the Tamil Nadu Cabinet following which now R B Udhayakumar will take charge of the portfolio.

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 07:17 IST

UP: Over 200 booked after man mistaken for child lifter attacked

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): A case was registered on Wednesday against over 200 people after a man was allegedly thrashed by a mob on suspicion of being a child lifter.

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 06:31 IST

Assam: 4 including 2 women held for alleged links with ULFA

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The police on Wednesday apprehended four people including two women for their alleged links with the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) here.

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 06:22 IST

UP: 5 killed in trucks collision in Bijnor

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Five people died in the early hours of Thursday after three trucks collided with each other here.

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 06:13 IST

UP: Agra man allegedly dies in police custody

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): A man on Wednesday has allegedly died in the police custody.

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 05:23 IST

Rajasthan: Security guard dies after wall collapses in Jodhpur

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): A security guard died on Wednesday after a wall of the medical college's auditorium collapsed here.

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 05:11 IST

Maharashtra: 3 accused escape from police custody on highway

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Three accused on Wednesday escaped from police custody on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway here.

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 05:10 IST

Heavy rain batters Odisha

Rayagada/ Gajapati/ Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Incessant rains triggered by a deep depression severely affected the normal life in several parts of the state.

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 05:05 IST

Maharashtra: Trains services on Pune - Miraj section suspended

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): All trains services on Pune - Miraj section have been suspended with effect from Wednesday night, Central Railway officials said.

