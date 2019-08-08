Maharashtra rains: Western Railway to run special train for 3 days

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer on Thursday announced that special service train will run between Miraj and Karad for next three days, starting from today as road traffic has been disrupted due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Karad, Sangli, Miraj and Pandharpur.

These regions have been witnessing heavy downpour from the past few days causing traffic snarls at major junctions and also disrupting the trains services.

Besides, schools and colleges have been shut in Kolhapur due to flood following heavy rainfall in the region.

So far, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued more than 3,000 people in flood-affected Kolhapur district and 2900 people from flood-affected Sangli district on Tuesday. (ANI)

