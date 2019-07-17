Maharashtra raises financial aid to bravehearts by four-fold

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly elections, Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday decided to increase financial assistance four-fold to families of bravehearts and disabled soldiers hailing from the state.

With the implementation of new changes, kin of soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty will get Rs 1 crore, Rs 75 lakh more than the current amount.

The government will provide Rs 60 lakh to the soldiers who are left 'divyang' in any war, warlike situation or during their deployment for internal security. Currently, the assistance amount to the specially-abled soldiers stands at Rs 15 lakh.

The state government had in May last year raised the one-time compensation given to families of deceased soldiers to Rs 25 lakh from Rs 8 lakh. It had also increased financial aid awarded to soldiers with disabilities owing to wars and conflicts to a maximum of Rs 15 lakh from Rs 8.5 lakh. (ANI)

