Maharashtra Raj Bhavan closed for citizens till April 30

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): All visits to Maharashtra's Raj Bhavan by citizens have been suspended till April 30, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said on Tuesday.

The Governor stated that people with confirmed bookings in April would be accommodated at later dates which will be communicated to them in the future.

Such measures are being taken to prevent crowding to contain the spread of COVID-19 and avoid community transmission.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced a statewide curfew in the backdrop of the deadly virus.

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total confirmed cases in the country have reached 1,397. (ANI)

