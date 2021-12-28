Maharashtra records 2,172 new COVID-19 cases, no cases of Omicron variant reported

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 2,172 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday.

However, no new cases of Omicron variant of the virus were reported in the state during the last 24 hours. There are currently a total of 167 Omicron cases in the state.

With this, the total COVID-19 case count in the state has gone up to 66,61,486.



During the last 24 hours, 1,098 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 65,04,831. The recovery rate currently stands at 97.65 per cent.

22 people lost their lives to the deadly virus in the state, taking the total tally of deaths in the state due to COVID-19 to 1,41,476. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12 per cent.

There are currently 11,492 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

