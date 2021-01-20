Maharashtra records 3,015 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 3,015 fresh COVID 19 cases in the last 24-hours, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 19,97,992, the Public Health Department of Maharashtra informed on Wednesday.



According to the state health department, the death toll has gone up to 50,582 with 59 more people succumbing to the virus on Tuesday.

It said that 4,589 COVID-19 patients were discharged after recovery taking the total recoveries in Maharashtra to 18,99,428.

The state has 46769 active cases. (ANI)

