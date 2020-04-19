Maharashtra records 552 new Covid-19 cases, total rises to 4,200

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): With 552 new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state increased to 4,200, said the Maharashtra State Health Department on Sunday.

The tally also includes 223 deaths after 12 new deaths were reported today. On the other hand, 507 patients have been discharged after full recovery.

With 1,324 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of positive coronavirus cases have reached 16,116, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Out of the tally, 13,925 are active cases and 2,302 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. With 31 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll now stands at 519. (ANI)

