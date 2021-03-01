Maharashtra registers 6,397 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 6,397 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload in the state to 21,61,467.

The state saw 30 fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 52,184, according to the state government.

The total recoveries in the state reached 20,30,458, as it registered 5,754 additional recoveries in the last 24 hours.

At present, the total number of active cases in the state stands at 77,618.



"Currently, 3,43,947 people are in home quarantine and 3,482 people are in institutional quarantine," informed the state government.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra continues to show a surge in daily COVID-19 cases, along with five other states.

Furthermore, Maharashtra alone accounts for 46.39 per cent of India's total active cases, followed by Kerala with 29.49 per cent.

Meanwhile, as many as 15,510 new COVID-19 cases and 106 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.

With this, the total number of cases reported in the country now stands at 1,10,96,731, including 1,68,627 active cases and 1,07,86,457 recoveries. The death toll now stands at 1,57,157. (ANI)

