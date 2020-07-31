Maharashtra reports 10,320 new COVID-19 cases, 1,100 in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Maharashtra reported a total of 10,320 new COVID-19 cases and 265 deaths on Friday, taking the total cases to 4,22,118 cases, the state's health department informed.

The total figure includes 2,56,158 discharges and 1,50,662 active cases.

As per data from the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai, 1,100 new cases and 53 deaths were reported on Friday, taking the city's total number of cases to 1,14,287, including 20,569 active cases and 87,074 recoveries.

As many as 6,350 deaths have been reported in Mumbai. (ANI)

