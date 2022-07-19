Maharashtra reports 1,111 new COVID cases, zero death

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 1,111 new COVID-19 cases and zero death on Monday.

According to the state Public Health Department, there are 15,162 active COVID cases in the state while 1,474 patients recovered from the disease.

With this, the total number of recovered patients from COVID-19 in the state increased to 78,57,314 and the recovery rate stood at 97.97 per cent.

Out of 8,26,57,281 laboratory samples, 80,20,502 have tested positive for covid until Monday.

Ar least 26 patients of BA.5 variant and 13 patients of BA.2.75 variant were detected in the state, the health department said. 23 cases are from Mumbai, 13 from Pune and 1 each from Buldhana, Lathur and Thane.



Meanwhile, India on Monday registered a slight dip in the number of COVID-19 cases as 16,935 new infections were recorded, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

On Sunday, India recorded 20,528 Coronavirus infections.

With the new COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases has gone up to 4,37,67,534 including 1,44,264 active cases. The active cases account for 0.33 per cent of the total cases.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Following the surge reported in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Union Health Ministry on June 9 urged States and Union Territories to not lower their guards and strictly maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had written a letter to States/UTs and directed them to ramp up RT-PCR testing, surveillance, clinical management, vaccination, and COVID-19 protocols and take timely pre-emptive actions. (ANI)

