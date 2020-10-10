Maharashtra reports 11,416 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): Maharashtra on Saturday reported 11,416 new COVID-19 cases taking the total case count in the state to 15,17,434.

According to the state Health Department, the state has 2,21,156 active cases and the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 40,040 after 308 more patients succumbed to the virus.



The case fatality rate in the state stands at 2.64 per cent and the positivity rate at 20.05 per cent.

As many as 26,440 patients have been discharged taking the total number of discharged and recovered patients to 12,55,779. The recovery rate stands at 82.76 per cent.

India reported a spike of 73,272 new COVID-19 cases and 926 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

