Maharashtra reports 1,179 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): Maharashtra has reported 1,179 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Thursday.

With this, the tally of COVID-19 in the cases has gone up to 66,53,345 in the state.

During the last 24 hours, 615 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 65,00,375.



17 people lost their lives to the deadly virus in the state during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the state to 1,41,392.

There are currently 7,897 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Meanwhile, as many as 23 new cases of Omicron variant of the COVID-19 reported in Maharashtra on Thursday, said the state health department. With this, the tally of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state has gone up to 88. (ANI)

