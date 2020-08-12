Maharashtra reports 12,172 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 12,712 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the total count of cases in the state to 5,48,313.

Out of the total count, there are 1,47,513 active cases and the death toll due to COVID-19 in the state stands at 18,650.

The state Health Department said that 13,408 patients across the state have been discharged today taking the number of recoveries to 3,81,843.

It said that positivity rate stands at 18.84 per cent out of 29,08,887 samples tested until Wednesday.

The BMC said that 1,132 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths reported in Mumbai on Wednesday. The total number of reported cases now stand at 1,26,371 including 1,00,070 recovered/discharged patients, 19,064 active cases and 6,940 deaths.

A total of 60,963 new coronavirus cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases to over 23 lakh. (ANI)

