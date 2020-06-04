Maharashtra reports 123 deaths, 2,933 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): Maharashtra on Thursday reported 123 deaths and 2,933 new cases of COVID-19.

According to Maharashtra's Health Department, with 123 deaths, the State reports the highest number of deaths within 24 hours.

As many as 2,933 new cases confirmed taking the total number of cases to 77,793. The toll stands at 2,710 in the state.

Mumbai has reported 1,442 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 deaths. The total number of positive cases in Mumbai reached 44,704 and the toll stands at 1,465, according to the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai. (ANI)

