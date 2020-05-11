Maharashtra reports 1,230 new COVID cases, total count 23,401

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI): With 1,230 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra on Monday, the count of people infected from the virus has climbed to 23,401, the state health department said.

Thirty six deaths were reported on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state has risen to 868.

Meanwhile, Dharavi has confirmed 57 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number to 916 and 29 deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Greater Mumbai now has 14,355 corona positive cases as 791 people were detected positive for the virus on Monday. Twenty people lost their lives while battling with the disease today, Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai said.

Among 14,355 cases, 3,110 people have been cured and discharged and 528 have succumbed to the infection. (ANI)

