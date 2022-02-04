Maharashtra reports 13,840 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 13,840 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state Health Department on Friday.

However, no case of the Omicron variant of the virus was reported during the last 24 hours. The cases of Omicron variant in the state currently stand at 3,334.

With this, the total cases of COVID-19 in the state have gone up to 77,82,640.



During the last 24 hours, 27,891 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 74,91,759.

81 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to the virus currently stands at 1,42,940.

There are currently 1,44,011 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

