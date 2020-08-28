Maharashtra reports 14,888 new COVID-19 cases, 295 deaths

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Maharashtra, which is worst affected by the pandemic, reported 14,888 new COVID-19 cases and 295 deaths on Wednesday, informed the State Health Department.

As per the State Health Department, the total count of cases in Maharashtra now stands at 7,18,711, including 5,22,427 recoveries and 1,72,873 active cases.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday informed that Mumbai reported 1,854 new COVID-19 cases, 776 recoveries and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours.

"The total number of positive cases increases to 1,39,532 in Mumbai, including 18,977 active cases, 1,12,743 recovered cases and 7,502 deaths," said BMC.

India's COVID-19 count crossed 32-lakh mark on Wednesday with 67,151 new cases. The country also reported 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said that total coronavirus case count reached 32,34,475 including 7,07,267 active cases, 24,67,759 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 59,449 deaths. (ANI)

