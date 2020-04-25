Maharashtra reports 18 deaths, 394 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): Eighteen more COVID-19 deaths and 394 new coronavirus cases were reported from Maharashtra on Friday.

"The total count of coronavirus cases in the State has climbed to 6,817," said the state's Public Health Department. "With 18 more deaths, the toll due to the infection has risen to 310," it added.

"357 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths have been reported in Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 4,589 and deaths to 179. The number of active cases stands at 3,815," said the Public Health Department.

A total of 23,452 confirmed cases have been reported in India while 4,814 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

There are 17,915 active cases of COVID-19 in the country as of now, while 723 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. (ANI)

