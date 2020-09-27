Maharashtra reports 20,419 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): Maharashtra on Saturday reported 20,419 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall coronavirus cases in the state to 13,21,176, informed the Public Health Department.

As per the bulletin, there are 2,69,119 active cases in the state. 10,16,450 patients have recovered from the disease across the state till today.

With 430 fatalities on Saturday, the toll due to COVID-19 in the state surged to 35,191.



Meanwhile, country's COVID-19 case tally crossed 59-lakh mark with a spike of 85,362 new cases, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

As many as 1,089 deaths were reported during the same period, taking the toll to 93,379.

As per the Ministry, the total case tally in the country stands at 59,03,933 including 9,60,969 active cases, 48,49,585 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 93,379 deaths. (ANI)

