Maharashtra reports 2,560 fresh COVID-19 cases, 122 deaths

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 2,560 fresh COVID-19 positive cases and 122 deaths, said the state Health Department.

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 74,860, including 2,587 deaths.

32,329 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

India registered its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 8,909 more cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases reported in the country stands at 2,07,615, including 1,01,497 active cases.

The total death toll rose to 5,815 with 217 more deaths caused by the virus infection in the last 24 hours. (ANI)