Maharashtra reports 2,768 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 2,768 new COVID-19 cases, 1,739 recoveries, and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per State Health Department on Saturday.

With this, the total cases in the state have escalated to 20,41,398 including 34,934 active cases and 19,53,926 total recoveries.

The total death toll in the state has mounted to 51,280 including new deaths due to COVID-19.



India on Saturday registered a record by crossing the landmark 20-crore total cumulative COVID-19 tests. Out of 20 crore total tests the country has conducted 7,40,794 tests in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

The Union Health Ministry has approved two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, under Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU).

The total number of beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19 across the country has crossed 56 lakhs. (ANI)

