Maharashtra reports 3,081 more COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 3,081 more COVID-19 cases, and 50 deaths on Sunday, taking the state's coronavirus count to 19,90,759 cases.



According to the state health department, there are 52,653 active cases in the state while 18,86,469 cases have recovered.

Till date, 50,738 people have died in the state due to the virus as Maharashtra continues to have the highest tally of coronavirus cases in the country.

A total of 530 cases were reported in the state's capital Mumbai today, taking the city's tally of to 3,02,753. (ANI)

