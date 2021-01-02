Maharashtra reports 3,218 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 3,218 new COVID-19 cases, and 51 deaths on Saturday, taking the state's coronavirus count to 19,38,854 cases.



According to the State Health Department, there are 53,137 active cases in the state while 18,34,935 cases have recovered. So far, the total number of deaths in the state has reached 49,631.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 592 new COVID19 cases, 695 recoveries/discharges and 7 deaths today. Total cases in the city reached to 2,94,659 including 2,74,767 recoveries/discharges and 11,132 deaths.

India reported 19,078 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,03,05,788, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Saturday. (ANI)

