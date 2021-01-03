Maharashtra reports 3,282 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 3,282 new COVID-19 cases, 2,064 discharges, and 35 deaths on Sunday, the State Health Department has said.

The state department said the total cases now stands at 19,42,136 including 18,36,999 recoveries. There are 54,317 active cases in the state and 49,666 fatalities.



Mumbai reported a total of 581 new COVID-19 cases, 697 recoveries/discharges and 3 deaths today. Total cases in the city reached to 2,95,240 including 2,75,464 recoveries/discharges and 11,135 deaths.

India reported 18,177 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,03,23,965, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Sunday.

With this, the total number of active cases now stands at 2,47,220. As many as 217 lives were claimed by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,49,435. So far 99,27,310 recoveries have been reported in the country. (ANI)

