Maharashtra reports 3,390 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): A total of 3,390 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,07,958 in the State, said Maharashtra Health Department in a bulletin.

"A total of 3,390 COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state is now at 10,7958, including 50,978 discharged, and 3,950 deaths," said department.

A total of 120 patients succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday in the State, taking the death toll to 3,950.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that 1,395 COVID-19 cases and 79 deaths reported in Mumbai on Sunday.

"The total number of cases in the city is now at 58135, including 28,959 active cases, 26,986 recovered/discharged and 2,190 deaths," BMC said.

India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,20,922 on Sunday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

