Maharashtra reports 3,524 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 3,524 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 19,35,636.



According to the state health department, 4,279 people were discharged after recovering from the disease, while 59 patients succumbed to the virus. The death toll has climbed to 49,580 and the case fatality rate is at 2.56 per cent.



Total recoveries in the state stood at 18,32,825 and the recovery rate is at 94.69 per cent. There are 52,084 active cases in the state.



Meanwhile, the state's capital Mumbai reported 631 new cases, 628 recoveries/discharges and nine deaths today.





The total caseload in the city has surged to 2,94,067, including 2,74,072 recoveries/discharges and 11,125 deaths. Mumbai has 8,005 active cases.

As the country awaits a Coronavirus vaccine, the Maharashtra Health Department will conduct a dry run tomorrow in four districts of the state to ensure effective preparedness for its rollout.



The districts of Pune, Nagpur, Jalna, and Nandurbar have been selected for the dry run, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed after a meeting with senior health officials.



All four districts will have three vaccination centers, with each having 25 people for vaccination.(ANI)

