Maharashtra reports 3,827 new cases of COVID-19 today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): Maharashtra has reported 142 deaths and highest single-day rise of 3,827 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,24,331.

According to the State Health Department, as on today, there are 55,651 active cases in the state.

While in Mumbai, 114 deaths and 1269 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 64,068, as per Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.

17 new COVID19 positive cases reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of positive cases in the area to 2151, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). (ANI)

