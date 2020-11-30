Maharashtra reports 3,837 new COVID-19 cases, 80 deaths

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Maharashtra on Monday reported 3,837 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally here to 18,23,896.

According to the state health department, as many as 80 people succumbed to the deadly virus, pushing the death toll to 47,151 in the state.

A total of 4,196 recoveries/discharged cases were reported in the last 24 hours, climbing such cases to 16,85,122.

There are 90,557 active cases in Maharashtra, according to the health department. There were 90,997 active cases in the state on Sunday.



As many as 5,35,530 people are in home quarantine and 6,354 are in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 646 new cases, 775 recoveries/discharges, and 19 deaths today. Total cases rose to 2,83,460 including including 2,56,635 recoveries/discharges and 10,810 deaths. Active cases stand at 13,008.

With 38,772 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the overall coronavirus cases in the country reached 94,31,692 including 4,46,952 active cases and 88,47,600 recoveries. With 443 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,37,139. (ANI)





