Maharashtra reports 3,940 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 18,92,707

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): With 3,940 new Covid-19 cases reported in Maharashtra, the total caseload in the state has reached 18,92,707 on Friday.

There are 61,095 active cases in the state, according to the state's Public Health Department.

The state has also recorded 74 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll related to the deadly virus to 48,648.

The recovery rate in the state is currently at 94.14 percent, while the case fatality rate is at 2.57 percent. As many as 17,81,841 people have recovered from the lethal infection in the state.

Meanwhile, with 25,153 new infections in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 1-crore mark, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total numbers of recovered and active cases in the country are 95,50,712 and 3,08,751 respectively. Meanwhile, the country's death toll stands at 1,45,136. (ANI)