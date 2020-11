Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI): Maharashtra on Saturday reported 3,959 new COVID-19 cases and 150 deaths.

The state's count of coronavirus cases has gone up to 17,14,273. The state has reported 99,151 active cases and 45,115 persons have died due to the disease.



"Maharashtra reports 3,959 new COVID-19 cases, 150 deaths, and 6,748 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 17,14,273, including 15,69,090 recoveries and 45,115 deaths. Active cases stand at 99,151,"State Health Department said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 576 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths today.

"Mumbai reported 576 new COVID-19 cases, 245 recovered cases and 23 deaths today. Total cases in Mumbai stands at 2,63,052 including 2,35,657 discharges, 16,262 active cases and 10,419 deaths," said Municipal Corporation, Greater Mumbai. (ANI)