Maharashtra reports 40,414 new COVID-19 cases, 108 deaths in last 24 hours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 40,414 new COVID-19 cases and 108 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin on Sunday evening.

A total of 2,33,2453 people recovered from the disease in the said period. With 3,25,901 active cases, the death toll has risen to 54,181 in the state. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has now surged to 2,71,3875.

Mumbai reported 6,923 new COVID-19 cases, 3,380 recoveries, and eight deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases in the city has risen to 3,98,674 including 45,150 active cases and 6,28,686 recoveries. The death toll has gone up to 11,649.

Nagpur reported 3,970 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,18,820 in the district. 3,479 people recovered from the disease in the said period, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,76,113 so far. The active number of COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 37,776. 58 deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 4,931 in the district.

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government has imposed a curfew between 8 pm and 7 am in the state in view of rising cases of COVID-19.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also instructed senior officials of the State Health Department and the COVID task force to prepare for lockdown as people in the state continue to violate COVID-19 protocols.

Thackeray's remarks came at a meeting of senior officials of the state's health department and the state government's COVID-19 task force which took place on Sunday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was informed that the way the number of cases is increasing on a daily basis, Maharashtra may soon face a scarcity of beds for COVID-19 patients.

The Health Department officials also informed Thackeray that the rising number of COVID deaths is also alarming.

The Chief Minister observed that people are not taking the guidelines seriously and that is why serious steps, similar to a lockdown, need to be considered. (ANI)