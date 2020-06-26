Maharashtra reports 4,841 new coronavirus cases, 192 deaths

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): At least 4,841 new cases of COVID-19 and 192 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday.

According to the State Health Department, 3,661 patients have recovered and were discharged today in Maharashtra while a total of 77,453 patients have been discharged so far.

The total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has reached 1,47,741 including 63,342 active cases and 6,931 deaths.

Mumbai reported 1,365 fresh COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths today, taking a total number of cases in the city to 70,990 and death toll to 4,060, according to Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

With 11 new cases, the total number of cases in Dharavi has reached 2,210, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Addressing a press conference, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed that the state will soon start antibody testing after antigen testing.

He also said that the government has decided to fix per kilometre rates for ambulances so that needy people are not harassed.

The minister said that Asha workers are back bone of health services in rural areas so the government has decided to increase their stipend by Rs 2,000 per month.

He also said that the state government has requested Centre for drugs like Remdesivir, Tazilozuma etc. and hopefully we will have these medicines by the end of June.

"Maharashtra Cabinet has decided and has proposed to Centre to postpone PG Medical exams till August. We are the first state to do so. Students need time to prepare for exams and if they got to preparations. We may face scarcity of doctors in monsoon. So, we have decided to postpone exams and sent a proposal to Centre," the minister said.

Dr Bhagawan Pawar, District Health Officer said that 725 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours in Pune district.

The total positive cases stand at 18240 and the death toll is at 655, he said. (ANI)

