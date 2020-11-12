Maharashtra reports 4,907 new cases of coronavirus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): A total of 4,907 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday.



According to the state Health Department, 9,164 people who were diagnosed with the virus recovered today. The recovery rate of the state stands at 92.23 per cent.

One hundred and twenty-five people succumbed to coronavirus on Wednesday taking the death toll to 45,560.

The state has reported 17,31,833 coronavirus cases, including 88,070 active cases and 15,97,255 recoveries. (ANI)

