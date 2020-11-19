Maharashtra reports 5,011 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 17,57,520

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): As many as 5,011 fresh cases of novel coronavirus were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the caseload to 17,57,520.

According to the State Health Department, 16,30,111 people have recovered from the pathogen in the state with 6,608 people discharged in the last 24 hours.



Hundred people have succumbed to the deadly virus here, leading the death toll up to 46,202. The active cases of COVID-19 stand at 80,221 with a recovery rate of 92.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, 871 new cases, 1,372 recoveries, and 16 fatalities due to COVID-19 were reported in Mumbai, according to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

A total of 2,71,525 cases have been reported in the metropolis so far, including 2,48,711 discharges and 10,612 deaths while the active cases stand at 8,658. (ANI)

