Maharashtra reports 5,092 new COVID-19 cases, 110 deaths

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 5,092 new cases of COVID-19 taking the tally of a total number of positive cases to 17,19,858, said state Public Health Department on Sunday.

According to the state Public Health Department, 8,232 people recovered today and with it total recoveries stand at 15,77,322.



A total of 110 people succumbed today due to coronavirus taking the death toll to 45,240. The active cases in the state stand at 96,372 with recovery rate at 91.71 per cent.

Meanwhile, India recorded 45,674 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the overall cases in the country to 85,07,754, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Sunday.

With 49,082 new discharges in the last 24 hours, the total active cases reached 5,12,665 and the cumulative recoveries are now at 78,68,968. The country's death toll due to coronavirus surged to 1,26,121 after 559 deaths today. (ANI)

