Maharashtra reports 5,182 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): With 5,182 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra, the number of people infected with the virus in the state has reached 18,37,358, as per the public health department.

A total of 8,066 discharges have been reported from the state in the last 24 hours, while the total recoveries in the state stood at 17,03,274.

As the state witnessed 115 deaths in the same period, the death toll due to COVID-19 has climbed to 47,472.



Maharashtra has 85,535 active cases of coronavirus.

India's COVID-19 tally breached the 95-lakh mark on Thursday with 35,551 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data.

The overall coronavirus cases now stands at 95,34,965, including 4,22,943 active cases and 89,73,373 recoveries. With 526 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,38,648. (ANI)

