Maharashtra reports 5,505 new COVID-19 cases, 125 deaths

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 5,505 new positive cases taking the total tally of coronavirus cases to 16,98,198.

According to the state Public Health Department, 8,728 patients were discharged today, and with it the total number of patients discharged till date stand at 15,40,005.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 90.68 per cent.



However, 125 patients succumbed to the coronavirus taking the death toll to 44,548 while the active cases in the state stand at 1,12,912.

India's coronavirus tally crossed 83-lakh mark after 46,254 new infections were reported on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Wednesday.

The coronavirus cases in the country continue to decline further but the overall infections reached 83,13,877 including 5,33,787 active cases. (ANI)

