Maharashtra reports 6,059 new COVID-19 cases, state's recovery rate at 88.8 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): Maharashtra on Sunday reported 6,059 new COVID-19 cases and 112 deaths, as per the state's Public Health Department.

After 5,648 patients discharged today, Maharashtra's recovery rate reached 88.8 per cent while the case fatality rate is 2.63 per cent.

The state's coroanvirus count reached 16,45,020, with 14,60,755 recoveries and 43,264 deaths. At present, there are 1,40,486 active cases in Maharashtra.



India's coronavirus count reached 78,64,811 on Sunday after 50,129 new cases were reported. With 578 new deaths, the death toll mounts to 1,18,534.

The total number of active cases stands at 6,68,154 after a decrease of 12,526 in last 24 hours while total cured cases are 70,78,123 with 62,077 new discharges in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)







