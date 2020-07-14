Maharashtra reports 6,497 new COVID-19 cases, 193 deaths in last 24 hours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 13 (ANI): A total of 6,497 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra.

"While as many as 6,497 people have tested positive, 4,182 people have been discharged in the last 24 hour. Besides, 193 people succumbed to the disease today," read an official statement by the State Health Department.

It further read that the total number of cases in the state reported so far is 2,60,924, including 1,44,507 discharged, 1,05,637 active cases and 10,482 deaths. (ANI)

