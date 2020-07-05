Maharashtra reports 7,074 fresh COVID-19 cases, State tally crosses 2 lakh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): Maharashtra on Saturday crossed over two lakh COVID-19 positive cases with 7,074 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases went up to 2,00,064 in the State, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in India, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat.

As per the government health bulletin, a total of 295 people died due to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 8,671.

There are 83,295 active cases in the state and 1,08,082 patients have recovered after treatment.

As per the bulletin, there are 83,237 COVID-19 cases in Mumbai including 24,936 active cases.

Two new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths were reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai. Total number of cases in the area is now at 2311, including 519 active cases and 86 deaths, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 54.02 per cent and case fatality rate stands at 4.33 per cent, bulletin said.

Currently, 5,96,038 people are in home-quarantine and 41,566 people are in institutional quarantine in the State.

With the highest ever single-day spike of 22,771 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally reached 6,48,315 on Saturday. (ANI)

