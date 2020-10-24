Maharashtra reports 7,347 new COVID-19 cases, 184 deaths

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 7,347 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 184 deaths on Friday.



According to the state Public Health Department, 13,247 people have recovered in the state taking the total discharged cases to 14,45,103. The recovery rate in the state stands at 88.52 per cent.

The fatality rate is at 2.63 per cent and there are 1,43,922 active cases in the state. At present, 24,38,245 people are under home quarantine while 13,545 are in institutional quarantine. (ANI)

