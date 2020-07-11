Maharashtra reports 7,862 new coronavirus cases, 226 deaths

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): As many as 7,862 new COVID-19 cases and 226 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Friday.

The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 2,38,461 including 9,893 deaths and 1,32,625 people recovered, according to the Public Health Department, Maharashtra.

India's COVID-19 count has reached 7,93,802 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total number of cases, 2,76,682 are active, 4,95,516 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 21,604 have died so far due to the infection. (ANI)

