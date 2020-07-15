Maharashtra reports 7,975 new coronavirus cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): As many as 7,975 new coronavirus cases and 233 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

According to the State Health Department, the total number of positive cases in the state to stands at 2,75,640.

3,606 patients were discharged today while overall 1,52,613 COVID-19 patients discharged after full recovery until today; the recovery rate in the state is 55.37 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally has reached 9,36,181 as 29,429 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

