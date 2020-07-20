Maharashtra reports 8,240 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): Maharashtra on Monday reported 8,240 more COVID-19 cases taking the final count of the state's coronavirus cases to 3,18,695.

There are 1,31,334 active cases and 1,75,029 patients have recovered from the disease.

State Health Department said 176 patients died due to COVID-19 today taking the death toll to 12,030 and 302 patients have died due to other causes.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 54.92 per cent while the fatality rate stands at 3.77 per cent.

Mumbai is the worst affected with 1,02,423 cases and 5,744 deaths. (ANI)

